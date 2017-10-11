Two witnesses turn hostile in cases against Saleem Shehzad

Two witnesses said in their statements in three ransacking cases against former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) leader Saleem Shehzad that they had acted at the instigation of party founder Altaf Hussain.

The witnesses, including a complainant in one of the cases, said the charges levelled against Shehzad were not true. The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (East), Dr Shabana Waheed, adjourned the hearing till October 14. Shehzad is on bail in all cases.

The court had previously snubbed the investigation officer and ordered that the witnesses appear and record statements. Several prosecution witnesses have already turned hostile, saying that they have seen Shehzad for the first time in the courtroom. The ex-MQM leader is facing four similar cases registered at police stations in Landhi and Malir.