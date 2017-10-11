Three MQM-L men confess killing UC chairman

Three Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) activists on Tuesday confessed to a judicial magistrate that they killed union council chairman Rashid alias Mamoon in July at the behest of a female party leader based in the United Stated.

Rashid, Asif Raisuddin, Shahid Aziz and Muhamamd Danish Khan recorded their confessional statements under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, saying they murdered Union Council No. 13 chairman Rashid alias Mamoon in Shah Faisal Colony on directives WhatsApped by MQM-L coordination committee member Kehkashan from the US. They also admitted receiving a reward of Rs300,000 from the woman.

Witnesses, including an eyewitness, identified the three alleged target killers, who had been arrested by paramilitary Rangers in Shah Faisal Colony last week. Weapons were said to have been found on them at the time of their arrests.

At an earlier appearance before the administrative judge of anti-terrorism courts, they were remanded to the police for interrogation.

The three are also facing charges of involvement in other target killings, taking extortion money from citizens and carrying out other crimes.