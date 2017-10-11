Man links daughter’s killing to wife’s murder

The 16-year-old girl who was found dead a day earlier in Machhar Colony may have been a victim of a property dispute. Her father believes she was killed by the same men who had murdered his wife a year ago.

The Docks police had fished out Rahima’s body from the underground water tank of her house on Monday. Her assailants had left her bound and gagged. On Tuesday her father Fazal Kareem filed a police complaint against the suspects who were released by a court on bail in his wife’s murder case.

The man owns four plots of 80 square yards each in Baldia Town, where his family lived before his wife’s murder, said SHO Waqar Qaiser. “He had nominated five suspects for the murder over property.”

Qaiser said four of the suspects were arrested and jailed, but all of them were released on bail a few months ago, adding that Kareem believed them to be responsible for his daughter’s murdered as well.