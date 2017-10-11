The heatwave

According to the Met department, Karachi will experience an increase in temperature from this week. The prediction is already coming true. Since Monday (Oct 9), the city’s temperature has been soaring high, creating the possibility of a deadly heatwave. Residents must take extra care and avoid leaving their homes unnecessary. Hot temperature can lead to heat stroke which is a dangerous heat injury that can result in instant death.

In humans and other warm blooded animals, excessive body temperature can disrupt enzymes regulating biochemical reactions that are essential for cellular respiration and functioning of major organs. Residents should drink plenty of fluids and protect themselves against sunburn.

Uroosa Mashkoor (Karachi)