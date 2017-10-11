Open sewers

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to a serious problem that is being faced by residents of Quetta. Open sewers and broken sewage pipelines have created so many problems for residents. These broken pipelines cause dirty water to run in streets, creating awful stench in the entire area. Saryab, Berwary, Kawari Road, Muhammad Road and many other localities are facing the problem of broken sewage lines and blocked gutters.

It has now become quite difficult for residents to walk on these streets. Clothes of school-going children who go to school on foot get dirty because of standing water. The Balochistan government must look into the matter at the earliest.

Mehrjan Sattar Shambazai (Turbat)