Wanted

Women in Karachi are living in a constant state of fear since the last week of September. A knife attacker is roaming the streets of the city and is attacking women with a sharp knife. The youngest victim of these attacks is a 13-year-old girl. The authorities do not know much about him. While some say that there is only one man who is creating a chaos in the city, many believe that this is a work of a team of four to six people. Carrying attacks on such a large scale cannot be done without any help.

Young girls living in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal are finding it difficult to go to colleges and universities. Policemen should patrol the areas that are on high alert. The people should also try to remain indoors. More steps should be taken to catch the culprit.

Shehroz Shaikh (Karachi)

*****

Almost 16 women have been attacked by an unidentified man since September 25. A majority of these attacks happened in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. There is a wave of fear among young girls and women. That the authorities haven’t caught the criminal is frustrating. We do not even know the motive behind these attacks. The unidentified man – or the group – is carrying out attacks randomly.

Till now, the progress has been unsatisfactory. The cases are getting registered, but no action is being taken to catch the culprit. How are we going to protect ourselves from the mad man? The authorities need to speed up the process.

Aashir Hussain (Karachi)