Wed October 11, 2017
October 11, 2017

The wait

The Pakistan Testing Service (PTS) is an organisation which takes recruitment tests on behalf of different government and private organisations. But, the time it takes for declaring the final merit list cause distress among students.

For example, the objective-based and typing tests for the project, ‘Passport and Immigration’ were taken nearly five months ago, but still the PTS management has failed to declare the final list of successful candidates. This kind of slow process is time wasting. The concerned authorities must take this matter in their hands and send offer letters to successful candidates.

Asad Khuhawar (Karachi)

