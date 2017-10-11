Telenor’s lifestyle app goes viral

ISLAMABAD: WowBox, the digital lifestyle app by Telenor, has become Pakistan’s number 1 free lifestyle mobile app on Google Play Store with 1 million active users, a handout said on Tuesday. “The immense popularity of WowBox is a testament to our innovative customer centric approach and our commitment towards creating a digital ecosystem in the country and understanding our customers growing needs,” Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan, said while commenting on the success of the app. “We are relentlessly making efforts to become our customers’ favorite digital lifestyle partner and we will continue to deliver our promise of bringing the best products and services to them.”