FBR slammed for inaction

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed concern over the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) inaction on Section 38-B and withholding tax on bank transactions and urged the minister concerned to intervene into the matter, a statement said on Tuesday.

LCCI president Malik Tahir Javed, senior vice president Khawaja Khawar Rasheed and vice president Zeeshan Khalil said that the challenges to economy would swell, if issues of discretionary powers and withholding tax on bank transactions are not resolved. They said Section 38-B is being misused against the business community that is one of the major reasons of low tax-to-GDP ratio. Exports had already declined and trade deficit is touching the sky, while such issues are adding fuel to the fire.

The FBR should stop harassing tax filers, as it discourages businesses to come into the tax net. Registered businesses are required to comply with various departments involving a lot of financial and time resources, whereas unregistered businesses are free from all such hassles.