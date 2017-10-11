‘Sustainable economic growth to be generated’

LAHORE: The Businessmen Panel of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday welcomed the prime minister’s trade enhancement package and said this move will generate sustainable economic growth by pulling the exports out of adversity.

In a joint statement, panel chairman Mian Anjum Nisar, Senator Ghulam Ali, Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, Mian Usman and Ahmad Jawad said the business community is facing multiple problems for the last three years due to the lacklustre policies of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and other organizations; however, this trade package will give a cool wave for the textile and pharma industry.

“But we still believe pragmatic and export-led policies are required for industrial growth and enhancing the country’s exports,” they said.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry BMP officials said the country needs effective trade diplomacy dialogue with trading partners and conduct focused country exhibitions in the light of the free trade agreements (FTAs) and preferential trade agreements (PTAs) with the international counties, despite the then TDAP CEO ignored such moves and indulging himself in trade politics, which resulted in an unimaginable loss in terms of trade shows internationally.

They also said it is alarming the country’s foreign exchange reserves shrank, which is not a rosy picture for the business community, as they also face a challenge of widening trade deficit.

The officials expressed the hope that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi vowed to decrease the slap of tax from the coming fiscal year, which will help increase the tax base and a great relief for the traders and businessmen of the country.

They also offered voluntarily services for this policy draft and whenever the government requires suggestions, they would float them accordingly in the largest interest of the business community.

Spokesperson for BMP, Ahmad Jawad said that elections of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry will commence on December 29, and in this regard, campaign has been launched since yesterday.

“An overwhelming response has been received so far, and we hope the same will continue, as the leadership of the ruling group didn't deliver in the last two years, and fake promises were made with the business community.”

“Now, the business community wants a change and desire aggressive leadership who can deliver and address their issues accordingly under the umbrella of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, he said.

Jawad also said that visionary candidates on merit will be selected who can have the ability to transform the will and wishes of the trade bodies.