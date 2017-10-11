Waterless city

Karachi is currently meeting just 50 percent of its total water requirement, according to officials from the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB). The city needs 1.1 billion gallons of water daily, but can only supply 550 million gallons per day (MGD). Meanwhile, Karachi’s population growth rate of 4.5 percent per annum means that nearly a million newcomers – economic migrants, refugees and internally displaced people – enter the city every year, further stressing the already-limited water supply. Many areas of the city are facing the problem of water shortage.

The water crisis is the result of several factors. Scarce water resources persistently fail to meet the massive demand from a burgeoning population. The Hub Dam went dry earlier this year, leaving Karachi with just one water source, the Indus River, which is more than 120km away. This long transmission route also causes problems. Many people have written letters to the relevant department and demonstrated on the streets, but the authorities turned a blind eye to their pleas.

Sharjeel Ashraf (Karachi)