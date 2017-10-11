Copper surges

Sydney/Melbourne:London copper pushed higher on Tuesday after stagnating overnight, buoyed by a steady dollar and a modest uplift in Chinese futures.

Chinese nickel and aluminium futures also edged up, ignoring a steep drop in Shanghai steel prices.

"Both metals (nickel and aluminium) are expected to see production output

curtailed in the coming weeks on environmental grounds as the National Congress draws nearer," ANZ Bank said in a note.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.9 percent at $6,727 a tonne, as of 0144 GMT, after trading flat overnight.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 0.21 percent to 52,230 yuan ($7,924.56) a tonne. LME three-month nickel retreated 0.6 percent to $10,955 a tonne.