Wed October 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

R
REUTERS
October 11, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Copper surges

Copper surges

Sydney/Melbourne:London copper pushed higher on Tuesday after stagnating overnight, buoyed by a steady dollar and a modest uplift in Chinese futures.

Chinese nickel and aluminium futures also edged up, ignoring a steep drop in Shanghai steel prices.

"Both metals (nickel and aluminium) are expected to see production output
curtailed in the coming weeks on environmental grounds as the National Congress draws nearer," ANZ Bank said in a note.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.9 percent at $6,727 a tonne, as of 0144 GMT, after trading flat overnight.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 0.21 percent to 52,230 yuan ($7,924.56) a tonne. LME three-month nickel retreated 0.6 percent to $10,955 a tonne.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement