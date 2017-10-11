Cotton improves

Karachi:Normal trading activity was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Tuesday, while spot rates increased Rs50/maund.

The spot rates rose to Rs6,100/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,537/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also increased to Rs6,245/maund and Rs6,692/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively. An analyst said the activity improved, but there was more demand in the market, which resulted in an increase in the spot rates. “Arrivals of seed-cotton is also slow, which is fetching around Rs3,200 in Punjab,” he added.

A total of 22 transactions were recorded of around 22,000 bales at a price of Rs6,100 to Rs6,300/maund. Among them, notable deals were recorded from Rohri, Saleh Pat, Khairpur, Nawabshah, Mianwali, Haroonabad, Khanewal, Chichawatni, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar.