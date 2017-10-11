Oil rises

Singapore/Tokyo:Oil prices edged up on Tuesday as OPEC said there were clear signs the market was rebalancing and as U.S. production remained offline following Hurricane Nate.

U.S. WTI crude futures were trading at $49.65 per barrel at 0648 GMT, up 7 cents, or 0.1 percent, from their last close. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were up 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $55.91 a barrel. Traders said prices were supported as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said oil markets were rebalancing fast after years of oversupply. "There is clear evidence that the market is rebalancing," OPEC´s secretary general Mohammad Barkindo told Reuters on Monday, repeating the message again in India on Tuesday. "The process of global destocking continues, both onshore and offshore, with positive developments in recent months showing not only a quickening of the process but a massive drainage of oil tanks across all regions," he said.