Dollar firm

LONDON: The dollar ran into some profit taking on Tuesday with the currency dropping a fifth of a percent against a trade-weighted basket of its rivals.

The index was last at 93.47, down 0.2 percent on the day but still in reach of a 10-week high of 94.267 scaled on Friday when surprisingly stronger U.S. September wages data enhanced already high expectations that the Fed would hike rates for a third time in 2017."The market will be keeping a side glance on North Korea, but much of the latest tension could have been priced in on Friday when the dollar slipped," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities.

"Still, the dollar is well supported and not an easy currency to sell at the moment after Friday´s data showed that U.S. wages are improving steadily."

The euro hopped to a one-week high on Tuesday as investors added positions on hawkish overnight comments by a policymaker that reaffirmed bets the euro zone economy´s outlook remains robust.

The currency´s rise this year has lost some momentum in recent days as political concerns - notably Spain´s Catalan crisis - have grown pushing the euro down against the dollar more than 3 percent over the last month.