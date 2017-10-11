Wed October 11, 2017
Business

R
REUTERS
October 11, 2017

Palm oil slips

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped in early trade on Tuesday after five straight sessions of gains, tracking weakness in related edible oils on China´s Dalian Commodity Exchange.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.1 percent at 2,733 ringgit ($647.32) a tonne at the midday break. Traded volumes stood at 14,850 lots of 25 tonnes each at Tuesday noon.

"Palm oil is most likely down following the Dalian Commodity Exchange," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur. The January soybean oil contract on China´s Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.7 percent, while the January palm olein contract declined 0.6 percent.

