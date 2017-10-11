Wed October 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

October 11, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Rupee flat

Rupee flat

The rupee traded nearly flat on Tuesday, owing to lacklustre trading activity, dealers said. The rupee closed at 105.43 against the dollar, unchanged from the previous closing levels in the interbank market. Currency dealers said the rupee / dollar parity traded within a tight band of 105.42/45 due to lower dollar demand in the market.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement