Rupee flat

The rupee traded nearly flat on Tuesday, owing to lacklustre trading activity, dealers said. The rupee closed at 105.43 against the dollar, unchanged from the previous closing levels in the interbank market. Currency dealers said the rupee / dollar parity traded within a tight band of 105.42/45 due to lower dollar demand in the market.
