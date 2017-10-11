Political worries, weak economic data drive stocks down

Political uncertainty and disappointing economic data sent shares falling across all counters on Tuesday, with the benchmark index tumbling over one percent, dealers said.

“General lack of triggers, low volumes and overall weak sentiments were all compounded upon today by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s (NEPRA) decision regarding tariff petition by K Electric, initial impressions of which are negative,” analyst Adnan Sami at Topline Securities said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange benchmark KSE-100 shares index shed 1.19 percent or 489.27 points to close at 40,610.72 points. KSE-30 shares index shed 1.41 percent or 295 points to close at 20,619.43 points. As many as 386 scrips were active of which 64 advanced, 303 declined and 19 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 184.225 million shares as compared with the turnover of 123.343 million shares a day earlier. Market started the day on a weaker note and continued to fell as the day progresses with selling in index names amid thin volumes mainly contributing to losses. An analyst at Elixir Securities said equities closed lower with the index plunging 1.1 percent to close just over 40,600 level.

“Highlight was K-Electric, down 7.5 percent that came under heavy selling pressure after sentiments were dented on release of new multi-year tariff by power regulator that failed to meet company's demand; stock churned most volumes since end January and contributed more than half to total volumes on KSE100 Index,” the analyst said.

Meanwhile, National Refinery (NRL), up 1.2 percent, recovered over 5.0 percent from its intra-day low as company notified exchange of commencement of its Isomerization unit which would almost double its current production of motor gasoline going forward.

Index point losers were Dawood Hercules (DAWH,) down 4.9 percent, Lucky Cement (LUCK), down 3.1 percent, Sui Northern Gas (SNGP) down 3.9 percent and Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDC), down 1.7 percent.

Analysts expect volatile trading to continue during the week with investors tracking flows in absence of major triggers in order to get sense of market direction.

Companies reflecting highest gains include Island Textile up Rs46.75 to close at Rs989.95/share and Khyber Tobacco up Rs46.19 to close at Rs970.17/share. Companies reflecting most losses include Nestle Pakistan down Rs101 to close at Rs12,899/share and Sanofi Aventis down Rs65.6 to end at Rs1,660.40/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in K-Electric with a turnover of 76.705 million shares. The scrip shed 52 paisas to close at Rs6.4/share. TRG Pakistan was second with a turnover of 7.674 million shares. It shed 05 paisas to close at Rs34.48/share. JS Bank was third with a turnover of 6.1 million shares. It gained 04 paisas to finish at Rs7.99/share.