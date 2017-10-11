National Bank to file review petition in SC over pensioners’ verdict

ISLAMABAD: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) president Saeed Ahmad on Tuesday informed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance that they decided to file review petition before the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the decision of the apex court in favour of pensioners costing Rs47.7 billion to the nationalised bank.

“In case of implementation of this verdict, the NBP’s capital adequacy ratio (CAR) would fall down to 7.9 percent from the existing level of 14.85 percent, while required benchmark placed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stood at 11.27 percent.

The financial cost of implementing the SC decision for pensioners stood at around 35 to 40 percent of total equity of the NBP, which stood at Rs130-140 billion,” the NBP president told the Parliamentary panel at the Parliament House on Tuesday.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance met under the chairmanship of ruling party MNA Qaiser Sheikh.

The NBP president was summoned to discuss the bank’s strategy regarding the ruling of the apex court in favour of pensioners that would cost Rs47.7 billion to the largest nationalised bank of the country.

The National Bank of Pakistan president said the bank was not in position to face such a severe blow, leaving no other option but to file a writ petition.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) deputy governor told the committee that if the NBP had to implement this decision, then the bank would have to come up with the right issue by offloading its shares for generating funds to comply with CAR requirements placed to safeguard the banking system.

The NBP president further said the present leverage of the bank stood at 3.04 percent against the State Bank of Pakistan’s requirement of three percent, which could fall down to 1.56 percent after implementing the SC decision.

He said the management of the National Bank of Pakistan had struck agreement with employees union (CBA) in 1999 for increasing pensioners’ amounts. The Peshawar High Court had given verdict in favour of National Bank of Pakistan, but the SC granted its verdict in favour of the pensioners.

“We have hired lawyer Khalid Anwar for filing review petition into SC against this ruling in favour of the pensioners,” he added. The chairman of the committee Qaiser Sheikh inquired from the National Bank of Pakistan management about the action taken against those who had struck such a deal with employees that was now going to cost Rs47.7 billion to the bank.

Neither the internal auditors nor the State Bank of Pakistan mentioned about the emerging liability in their reports. The State Bank of Pakistan deputy governor said the National Bank of Pakistan management always claimed that it was a settled issue, so no one mentioned it in the reports.

However, the external auditor once raised it as a pending issue, at which point the National Bank of Pakistan management made efforts to satisfy it, stating it would be settled amicably.