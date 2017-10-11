Car sales up 22.3pc in July-August

KARACHI: Sales of passenger cars in the country have posted an increase of 22.3 percent in the first three months of FY18, Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) data revealed on Tuesday.

According to the PAMA report, total car sales of the country remained up 22.30 percent to 50,640 units from July-September 2017 against 41,405 in the same period last year.

A total of 24,343 cars of 1300cc or above category were sold during this period, up 11.87 percent against 21,760 units sold during the same period last year.

Under the category of 1,000cc, a total of 10,970 units of Suzuki Cultus and Suzuki WagonR were sold, up 63.5 percent against 6,707 units sold last year.

One analyst said a huge increase was witnessed in 1000cc cars, as both WagonR and new variant of Cultus saw amazing success in the country during this period.

“People like the new arrivals,” he said. Sales of 800cc and below 1000cc cars, Suzuki Mehran and Bolan, increased 18.46 percent to 15,327 units from 12,938 units last year.

A total of 2,446 buses and trucks were sold in these three months, up 22.72 percent against 1,993 units sold during the corresponding period last year.

Farm tractors recorded a growth of 100 percent in sales to 15,710 units during this time, compared to 7,858 units during the same period last year, the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association data showed.

A total of 2,863 LCVs, vans and jeeps were sold, up several times against sales of 145 units of the same category in the same period last year. Honda’s new edition of BR-V sales were the highest in this category.

This period saw a total sale of 6,966 pick-ups against 6,095 units sold during the corresponding period in 2016. A total of 468,507 motor cycles and three-wheelers were sold during this period, a number that was higher by 28.66 percent compared to 364,135 units last year.