Remittances fall 19.75pc to $1.293bln in September

KARACHI: Workers remittances fell 19.75 percent year-on-year to $1.293 billion in September, the central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The slowdown in remittances in September is mainly attributed to lower inflows from the big source markets in the Gulf region, the United Stated and the United Kingdom. However, the inflow of workers’ remittances edged up 1.05 percent to $4.790 billion in the first quarter of current fiscal year.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) date showed that inflows from Saudi Arabia fell 29.64 percent during September 2017. The country received $308.05 million in remittances from expatriates in Saudi Arabia in September compared with $437.87 million during a same month of the last fiscal year.

Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia sent home $1.228 billion in July-September FY18 compared with $1.323 billion during the corresponding period a year ago. Remittances from the UAE amounted to $302.77 million in September against $361.90 million, while remained almost flat at $1.077 billion in July-September FY18.

Overseas workers from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states sent home $563.26 million in July-September FY18, a decrease of 2.17 percent over $575.76 million in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

In September, remittances flows from other GCC countries dropped to $141.02 million from $182.18 million in same month last year. Analysts said the slowing in remittances’ growth reflects economic uncertainties in the Gulf region.

Weak oil prices badly hit the economies of those countries, straining the earnings of international migrants and their ability to send money home to their families.

Moreover, fewer Pakistanis are going to Saudi Arabia to seek employment there. Many companies in the Kingdom are reluctant to hire foreign workers, analysts said. The SBP’s data showed that remittances from the USA stood at $171.90 million during September 2017 against 211.14 million in September 2016.

Inflows from the UK amounted to $194.76 million compared with $210.22 million in September last year. Notwithstanding the country attracted $159.90 million in remittances from European Union countries in the first quarter, 30 percent higher than a year earlier.

Other source countries were USA, with $625.94 million and the UK ($643.08 million). Analysts said a flat trend in remittances is not a healthy sign for the country’s balance of payments position.

The current account deficit for the first two months of FY18 widened to $2.6 billion. This was primarily driven by higher imports of productive goods, especially of machinery, metal and petroleum products.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in its September monetary policy statement said that the available financial inflows were not enough to manage the higher current account deficit, putting strain on foreign exchange reserves.

The central bank sees steady remittances’ growth for the current fiscal year. “Amid declining number of workers proceeding abroad there are prospects of sluggish growth in workers’ remittances,” it said.