Nepra approves significantly lower multi-year tariff for K-Electric

KARACHI: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has notified revised multi-year tariff (MYT) for K-Electric (KEL) at a base rate of Rs12.771/KwH, slightly up from the previously approved tariff of Rs12.07/KWh, but significantly lower than the previous MYT of Rs15.6/KWh.

The tariff notified for a seven-year period starting July 1, 2016 might have an impact on future investment plans as well as company’s proposed takeover by Shanghai Electric of China. KEL had originally sought MYT at Rs16.1/KwH for a period of ten years.

KEL’s scrip came under severe selling pressure and shed 7.5 percent at the local bourse contributing around 50 percent to the day’s volumes.

While analysts believe the company would approach court of law to challenge the notified tariff, KEL is still evaluating its options. “The notified tariff is marginally higher than the previous one but it is much lower than what KEL requested for. We are evaluating the document as well as our potions for future course of action,” a KEL spokesperson Sadia Dada said.

“By the looks of it, the notified tariff does not seem viable and it would have far reaching effects on the company’s ability to serve Karachi and its ability to invest,” Dada remarked. She clarified that any revision in MYT would not impact consumer-end tariff as it only impacted the company’s profitability.

A report issued by Topline Securities said Shanhgai Electric had held-off its bid to acquire KEL and was awaiting outcome of the tariff review petition. “We believe after lower than expected determination, Shanghai Electric may potentially revise down its bid or may even pull out altogether,” the report added.

Talking on the subject, Sadia Dada said KEL was not in a position to comment on that issue. Nepra stayed with previously announced alterations with minute adjustments. The cost-based formula for tariff determination has been finalised against the management’s demand of performance-based tariff.

“The cost-based formula might discourage the company to invest in fixed capital,” an analyst at First Capital Equities said. However, allowable capital expenditure has been increased to Rs299 billion in seven years compared with previously allowed Rs238 billion in seven years.

Mehwish Zafar at JS Global Capital said Nepra maintained its original decision regarding KEL's tariff structure at a cost plus based structure vis-a-vis performance-based structure previously.

“The utility's tariff will now incorporate a weighted average cost of capital (WACC)-based return of 13.83 percent compared with 13.27 percent approved earlier.” K-Electric has not been allowed any provision on account of the doubtful debts in the tariff, however, bad debts written off at the rate of 1.69 percent of K-Electric's assessed sales revenue has been allowed in the base case.

According to Nepra’s determination, “a midterm review to the extent of allowed investments only shall be carried out, after completion of four years of the tariff control period, and in case of under investment/performance by K-Electric, the base rate adjustment component may be adjusted, keeping in view the amount of investment allowed vis a vis actual investment made by K-Electric during the period.”

The power utility is allowed transmission and distribution (T&D) losses of 20.9 percent in the first year of tariff, which would gradually be reduced to 15.36 percent by the seventh year.

KEL has also been directed to stop charging bill collection fee separately from the consumers in future; pay interest on security deposits to the consumers through their bills in future and stop charging meter rent from those consumers who pay their cost of meter.