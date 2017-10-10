PDA terms KP NAB’s allegations of corruption baseless

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has termed the allegations of corruption and misappropriation levelled by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against its Director General Saleem Hassan Wattoo as baseless and exaggerated.

The NAB KP Regional Board Meeting held on October 4 had decided to open closed inquiries against the PDA director general.

The PDA issued the statement through its spokesperson Shakeel Haleem.

Responding to the allegation of corruption and misappropriation in the renovation of House No. 221 Sector C2 Phase-5 used by the PDA DG, the spokesperson said all departmental procedures were followed and the work tender was published in newspapers for award the contract. He said the contract was awarded to the lowest bidder as per policy procedures in vogue.

The spokesperson pointed out that the house had not been renovated for three decades and was rehabilitated after approval by the Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) headed by Local Government Department secretary.

“It was alleged that the [contract for] fixing LED lights on the Jamrud Road was awarded to favourite company. Whereas on the ground to ensure speedy and quality work, it was handed over to FWO [Frontier Works Organisation] under rule 3(2) (c) of KPPRA Rules 2014 read with rule 18(c) (2),” the spokesperson explained.

About installation of digital hoarding boards at different locations of Peshawar, he said the work was also handed over to the lowest bidder after meeting all requisites of DDWP and other departmental rules and regulations.

The PDA spokesperson denied allegation about Hayatabad Toll Plaza and said it was put to auction 13 times. “On the 13th time a bidder offered bid of Rs72 million for two years. It was turned down by PDA DG because the previous year the departmental collection at the Toll Plaza was Rs85 million,” he maintained.

“As far as allegation is concerned that its collection has fallen in preceding years, it is only because of decline in Afghan Transit Trade as during the years of NATO supplies the volume was much higher,” he said.

The spokesperson said that in order to ensure timely completion construction of the Food Street at Phase 6, it was done by the FWO after completing all codal formalities and requisite approvals.

He claimed that to ensure development of Regi Model Town in an efficient and effective manner the contract was awarded to FWO after completing all the requirements as per law.

“This helped in swift solution of almost all the problems of residents of Regi Model Town,” he claimed.The PDA through its spokesperson termed as baseless and absurd the allegations that it had ghost employees.

After taking over charge, it said PDA DG ensured the transfer of salaries through bank accounts instead of manually done previously and was a source of drawing salaries of ghost employees and a means of corruption.

The PDA spokesperson denied the allegations of out-of-turn promotions and insisted all the promotions were done through the board headed by the secretary for the Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department.

He said that the work of fixing tiles in various markets of Hayatabad was aimed at solving the issues of the residents. He added that the work was awarded to the National Logistics Cell (NLC) with the sole aim to ensure quality and swift completion.

“All these allegations are being backed by the mafia that is involved in looting billions of public money through illegal and corrupt practices and DG PDA referred their corruption to NAB as well. The NAB on the contrary referred all these cases to various government departments like Provincial Inspection Team and Secretary Local Government and Chief Secretary,” the PDA spokesperson added.