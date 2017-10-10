PTI attracting youth from all political parties: CM

NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said on Monday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had brought the institutions on the collision course that posed a serious threat to democracy.

Speaking at a public meeting in Ziarat Kaka Sahib near here, he said that most of the so-called national parties were not interested in resolving the problems of the people.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the only political party that had implemented its election manifesto to benefit to the people.

“Pakistan needs honest and bold leadership for steering the country out of the existing crisis and only Imran Khan has the ability to face the challenges that are threatening the country’s security,” he claimed.

He said youth from all major political parties, especially Awami National Party, were joining PTI.

The chief minister said former rulers exploited the poor and shifted the looted money to their foreign banks accounts.

Pervez Khattak said that previous rulers would not be able to face the voters in the next general election.

He asked the voters to make all the rulers accountable and show their power in the general elections by rejecting the corrupt and inefficient.

The chief minister asked the youth to take the PTI’s anti-corruption mission to its logical conclusion.