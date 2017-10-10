Tue October 10, 2017
Peshawar

Bureau report
October 10, 2017

Delegation briefed on reforms, governance in KP

PESHAWAR: A delegation of 107th National Management Course of senior civil officers from Lahore was told on Monday that there was exemplary cooperation and coordination between the political government and civil administration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During their visit to the Civil Secretariat, Additional Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash briefed the delegates on governance, budget allocation, services delivery, local government system, new initiatives, change in management and general administration of the province.

 

