KP lawmakers face threats from extortionists, militants

PESHAWAR: At least three lawmakers from the provincial capital are among the politicians of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who have received threats to life and calls from extortionists in recent months, sources confided to The News.

The sources said that the police and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) were investigating to find those behind the threats.

“Two elected members received threatening calls apparently from extortionists,” a source disclosed. An explosive device had gone off near the hujra of one of the MPAs belonging to the ruling party, but no casualty was reported.

A third lawmaker from Peshawar is facing life threats. Police is probing the issue to find its seriousness, the sources said.

Some alerts have also been issued to the police in recent months about life threats to other senior politicians, including former and incumbent cabinet members. They were advised by the police to restrict their movement. Their security has also been increased, the sources informed.

A number of senior KP politicians were attacked by the militants in recent years. Senior minister Bashir Ahmad Bilour of the Awami National Party, Israrullah Gandapur of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and at least four MPAs were among the politicians who embraced martyrdom in such attacks in the past. The level of threat, however, has gradually decreased.

The source said that apart from politicians, a number of high-profile individuals, well-off businessmen and even middle class people have received threatening calls in recent months from the extortionists. Almost all of these calls are being made from Afghanistan, the sources said.

Senior police officials remained tightlipped about the issue. They, however, argued that the overall terrorism incidents and the extortion calls have reduced significantly in recent years.

“The statistics of the CTD for the first six months show that the number of extortion cases has gone down to 15. The number of incidents for the first six months was 26 in 2016, 46 in 2015 and 120 in 2014,” a senior officer, requesting anonymity, told The News.

The official added that the overall terrorism situation had improved by 44 percent compared with the previous year, 66 percent in comparison with 2015 and 83 percent compared with 2014.

The official said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa authorities approached the federal government last year to take up the issue of extortion calls from Afghanistan with the Afghan government as it had created law and order problem in the province, particularly in Peshawar.

The KP government sent letters to the Secretary Interior on January 14 and on February 23.The letters explained that extortion calls from Afghanistan had been one of the major issues haunting the province.

The source disclosed that along with the letters, the authorities sent a complete list of cellular numbers being used by the extortionists from across the border.

The correspondence also mentioned the major group involved in demanding extortion and operating from across the border. “It is requested to take up the matter with the government of Afghanistan through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for dismantling their bases and apprehending the miscreants involved in the menace of extortion,” stated an official letter by the then inspector general of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Nasir Khan Durrani, to the Secretary, Ministry of Interior. It stated that over 98 percent extortion calls being received originated from Afghanistan.

The traders, industrialists and a number of well-off people in Peshawar and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received calls for extortion in recent years.

The houses of a few of those who refused to pay the extortion money were attacked with bombs. A couple of individuals became the victims of target-killing too after their refusal to pay the extortion money.