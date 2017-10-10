Haider Hoti asks ECP to stop code of conduct violation

NA-4 by-election

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Ameer Haider Hoti has alleged that the federal and provincial governments were using state resources during the by-election campaign in NA-4 in violation of the code of conduct.

Addressing an election gathering at Garhi Qamardin in the National Assembly constituency on Monday, he claimed despite all such illegalities the ANP candidate would emerge victorious in the by-poll.

Haider Hoti’s asked the ECP to take notice of the use of government resources, stop violation of code of conduct and ensure fair and transparent contest.

The ANP candidate Khushdil Khan, who is a former deputy speaker of the provincial assembly, also spoke at the meeting along with other party leaders.

Meanwhile, veteran lawyer and senior leader of the party Abdul Latif Afridi also addressed several corner meetings of the voters belonging to the Afridi tribe to seek their support for the ANP candidate.