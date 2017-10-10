PTI MPA creates rumpus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

PESHAWAR: A member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) created rumpus in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday by standing on the desk and raising the slogan of “point of order” as the speaker didn’t allow him to speak.

Gul Sahib Khan wanted to speak on a point of order but Deputy Speaker Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, who chaired the session, had already given the floor to Bakht Baidar of the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) to present his call attention notice.

She asked Gul Sahib to wait for his turn and follow the rules of business; however, he stood on a desk and started crying “point of order”.

After some time when he was given the floor, Gul Sahib Khan complained that the Finance Department was not releasing funds on account of natural gas royalty to districts in Kohat division.

He said the gas royalty amounting to Rs4.5 billion was not being released to the gas producing districts of Kohat, Karak and Hangu despite the speaker ruling and chief minister’s directives.

The lawmaker said the royalty funds had been pending for the last two years. He said the finance minister should reply why the royalty amount was not being released though the chief minister had issued the directives and speaker also ruled that the funds should be released.

The legislator warned that the MPAs from Kohat division would be forced into protest if the fund release was not ensured shortly.

Malik Qasim, another ruling party member, also supported Gul Sahib Khan and said they were unable to face the electorate in their constituencies due to non-release of funds.

He said that funds for Rs550 worth of million development projects were not being released for the last one year and work on the schemes had been stopped. Kohat division should be given its right, he demanded.

Another PTI MPA from Peshawar, Mehmud Jan, also complained of non-release of royalty on account of Warsak Dam. He said step-motherly treatment was meted out to him and the people of his constituency.

The speech of Fazle Elahi of PTI led to exchange of harsh words between the ruling party and opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) members when he accused the federal government departments Water and Power Development Authority and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited for load-shedding.

He said that not only 16 hours power outages continued in his constituency, but gas load-shedding was also a big problem there.

The MPA criticised some PML-N leaders and said non-elected people were inaugurating and executing power and gas schemes in his area.

He warned of besieging the Wapda House and said elected members from Peshawar would lead the protest demonstrations if the load-shedding problem was not resolved within 10 days.

Earlier, a privilege motion of PTI’s Zarin Zia about a police official’s misbehaviour was referred to the concerned committee.

The issue of property lease of Kohat Medical Centre was also referred to the committee. Through a question, Najma Shaheen, an MPA of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), sought explanation whether the district council or TMA owned the property of Kohat Medical Centre and on what condition the property had been leased out.

The Swat Expressway was also debated in the assembly as the Awami National Party’s Syed Jaffar Shah sought details about the project. Through a question, he sought details about the conditions, on the basis of which the project had been handed over to Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) and as named Swat Motorway, if the highway would be extended to the Swat district.

In his reply, advisor to chief minister on communication Akbar Ayub said the 81-kilometre Swat Expressway was from Karnal Sher Khan Interchange to Chakdarra.

However, the provincial government plans to extend it to Mingora in the next phase, for which talks with China had been held to include it in the CPEC, he added.

However, high rate of land was a hurdle as land acquisition from Chakdarra up to Mingora cost Rs22 billion and investors were not ready pay such a heavy amount, he said.

Sardar Hussain Babak of the ANP also raised objection to handing over the Swat Expressway to FWO, saying there was no justification in handing over the toll collection to FWO for 25 long years.

He said the provincial government had already paid Rs5.6 billion for acquiring land and another Rs5.5 billion as loan to FWO out of the total Rs34.16 billion.

Akbar Ayub, however, said that due to estimated low number of vehicular traffic on the expressway, no donor agency was ready for loan or executing the project under public-private partnership, that’s why it was given to FWO.

He said that after 25 years, the expressway would be handed over to the government and by that time, it would generate Rs9.4 billion income annually.