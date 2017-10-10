Officials transferred & posted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The provincial government on Monday transferred and posted three officers with immediate effect.
The services of Muhammad Shoaib (PMS BS-18), deputy secretary, E&SE Department, were placed at the disposal of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority on deputation basis, said a handout.
Sardar Asad Haroon (PMS BS-18), deputy director, ESRU E&SE, was posted as deputy secretary, E&SE Department.
The services of Khalid Khan (PMS BS-17), section officer Agriculture Department, were placed at the disposal of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority on deputation basis.
Similarly, Hina Hafeez (PMS BS-17), Planning & Monitoring Officer, SDU P&D Department, was transferred and posted as section officer, Sports Department against the vacant post with immediate effect. It was notified by Establishment Department, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
