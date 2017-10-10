Tue October 10, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 10, 2017

Officials transferred & posted

PESHAWAR: The provincial government on Monday transferred and posted three officers with immediate effect.

The services of Muhammad Shoaib (PMS BS-18), deputy secretary, E&SE Department, were placed at the disposal of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority on deputation basis, said a handout.

Sardar Asad Haroon (PMS BS-18), deputy director, ESRU E&SE, was posted as deputy secretary, E&SE Department.

The services of Khalid Khan (PMS BS-17), section officer Agriculture Department, were placed at the disposal of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority on deputation basis.

Similarly, Hina Hafeez (PMS BS-17), Planning & Monitoring Officer, SDU P&D Department, was transferred and posted as section officer, Sports Department against the vacant post with immediate effect. It was notified by Establishment Department, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

