Durrani scoffs at KP govt for dengue failure

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Housing Akram Khan Durrani on Monday said the one who would label others as “Dengue Brothers” has failed to control the epidemic in the provincial capital.

Speaking at the Farooq Stadium here, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government had miserably failed to control the mosquito-borne disease in Peshawar.

“Instead of admitting their failure in eliminating the disease which is now spreading to other parts of the province, the PTI government stopped the health team of Punjab from working in Peshawar,” Akram Durrani said. He said that expelling the health team from Punjab was against the norms of hospitality, adding that they should have facilitated doctors from Punjab.

Durrani, who is a former chief minister, said the government was planning to start salaries for Khateebs to lure them into joining the government’s western agenda.

The minister said the custodians of mosques and Islamic ideology could not be bought and they would foil the KP government nefarious designs. He said the KP government had no money to pay salaries to the schoolteachers but was making tall claims of reforming the system in the province.