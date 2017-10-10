Council formed to highlight Kashmir cause

PESHAWAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Council was launched on Monday to raise voice for the Kashmiris and highlight the cause of the people of the Indian-held Kashmir effectively.

A known lawyer Muhammad Amir Muazzam Butt was elected chairman while Muhibur Rehman general secretary of the council.

Other members included Shoaib Ahmad Khan,

vice-chairman, Ashraf

Dar, president, Malik

Riaz Awan, spokesperson and Ikramullah Shahid and Ali Azam Afridi as members of the executive body of the council.

Muhammad Tahir was named president of the Youth Wing of the council.

Muhammad Azam Butt said the council would take up the Kashmir cause forcefully and present the cause of people of the occupied Kashmir before the international community in effective manner to demand the solution of the long standing issue as per the resolutions adopted by the United Nations.