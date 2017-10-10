PHCBA condemns Rangers action to lock out courts

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court Bar Association (PHCBA) through a resolution on Monday condemned the action of Rangers to lock out the courts in Islamabad, including the one where former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was being tried.

“The PHCBA strictly condemns the action of Rangers and warns if the armed forces exceed their limit as prescribed by the Constitution like in the past, Pakistan will be further isolated in the comity of nations,” the resolution unanimously passed by the general body meeting of PHCBA stated.

The resolution was issued to the media by Rahmanullah, PHCBA secretary general, after it was unanimously adopted by the lawyers’ general body meeting.

The meeting was requisitioned by senior lawyers, including Qazi Muhammad Anwar and Abdul Latif Afridi. PHCBA President Arbab Muhammad Usman presided over the meeting and it was attended by a large number of lawyers turned at the PHC Bar room.

The movers of the resolution explained the situation prevailing in the country. They expressed concern over the incident that took place on October 2 when the Rangers locked 36 courts. It included the accountability court where Nawaz Sharif

was being tried on a reference filed by the NAB authorities.

The lawyers said the Rangers were subordinate to the interior minister but they still stopped him from entering the premises.

Senior lawyers, including Qazi Muhammad Anwar, Abdul Latif Afridi, Muazzam Butt, Ayaz Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Khan and Arbab Usman addressed the meeting.

They said the institutions must act within the limit prescribed by the Constitution.

They stressed that the

rule of law and independence of judiciary and supremacy

of Constitution should

prevail.

The participants were of the opinion that the armed forces must confine themselves to the role enshrined in the Constitution.

They said only strict observance of and compliance with the Constitution could strengthen democracy as well as the institutions or else the country would perpetually face crises.

The participants said Pakistan needed cordial and friendly relations with all its neighbours, adding the present strained ties was not a healthy sign and needed to be improved at the earliest.