Nawaz must clarify if his children are Pak citizens: Shah

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah said on Monday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should make it clear whether his children were Pakistani citizens or not. He was commenting on remarks of Maryam Nawaz as she said that the NAB law did not apply on her brothers — Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz.

He expressed these views while talking to newsmen in his chamber in the Parliament House on Monday. Asked if Nawaz Sharif was right in claiming about conspiracy against the government while Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in an interview said that there was no conspiracy against the government, the opposition leader replied that both were right.

He rejected any deal on the appointment of Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman saying that there was no compromise on selecting the new Bureau chief.

“The opposition has not complained regarding the new appointment, neither has anyone else criticised it. I honestly believe that it was the name which was acceptable to everyone,” he said. The opposition leader said that Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal would not be dictated by anyone as he had a clean past.

He said that four meetings were held recently to decide the name of the new NAB chairman with the members of the opposition and the government. “Being a former apex court judge, Javed Iqbal possesses valuable judgment skills. He has especially been lauded for his Abbottabad Commission report,” he said.

He said, “Now it’s time that we should avoid making NAB controversial.” Asked whether the name of caretaker prime minister would also be announced in the same spirit as the new NAB chairman was appointed, the opposition leader said, “Allah Almighty will bring the day when we also decide the name of caretaker prime minister.”

When asked being the opposition leader whether he believed that there was a conspiracy, Syed Khursheed Shah said till there is parliament, we will face it. “If you want continuation of the system, a right decision should be made for the country.”