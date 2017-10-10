NAB trying to catch a black cat in the dark, says Hassan Nawaz

LONDON: Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussan Nawaz has said that the court summons, warrants or proceedings by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) don’t apply to him and his brother Hussain Nawaz because both of them hold British nationalities and live in jurisdiction outside of Pakistan.

A NAB court ordered the initiation of the process of declaring them proclaimed offenders on Monday for not appearing before the court, responding to summons by the NAB court. Both Hassan and Hussain Nawaz have said that they have not received the summons yet. It was announced that the process of declaring Hassan and Hussain proclaimed offenders will involve publication of notices in newspapers directing the accused to appear in the court and failure to do so will result in seizure of property and issuance of further warrants. Hassan Nawaz, son of ex prime minister Nawaz Sharif and a respondent in the references filed by NAB against the Sharif family, told Geo News that the court cannot declare him a proclaimed offender. “I am not a proclaimed offender and NAB cannot make a proclaimed offender. In the absence of a crime, they are trying to catch a black cat in the dark,” he told.

Hassan Nawaz said he has not received any NAB summons at his residential address in London where he has been living for the last 24 years. The former prime minister’s son said he is a British citizen and has never received the said summons according to the British laws.

Hassan termed NAB’s actions an exercise that is nothing more than political victimisation and an effort to make “news headlines”. Hassan Nawaz said he has not committed any crime which could make him an absconder and has never fled the country.

Three leading British Pakistani lawyers told this scribe that NAB arrest warrants and summons have no legal value and are not applicable to Hassan and Hussain, stating that the Pakistani authorities must explain some specific crime committed by them.

Barrister Iftikhar Ahmad, who once served as a Major in Pakistan Army, said that NAB summons and warrants against Hassan and Hussain served out of jurisdiction, are mere information and have no enforcement value while they are in the UK.

“They are saying this because this is the correct legal position. At the next stage, the Pakistani court can request the Interpol, with the help from the Interior Ministry, to issue warrants for both brothers and the Inteprol will issue warrants but that will not be effective because the UK doesn’t extradite its citizens in the absence of Extradition Treaty and in cases of political nature. Extradition has to go through a lengthy court process provided it is a case of terrorism, but that could take years and extradition is possible only through a court order,” he said.

Barrister Rashad Aslam said that any court summons, warrants or proceedings are simply not applicable to Hassan & Hussain while they are in the UK. “There is no treaty to enforce these warrants between the two countries. Pakistani authorities know the legal position very well, but they are doing so for news media and to save themselves from the wrath of Supreme Court, monitoring those cases.” Rashad said that the UK authorities will find out in no time that this is a politically motivated witch-hunt, and they will stay away from it and will not extend any cooperation whatsoever.

Dr Akbar Malik said that Pakistani authorities are wasting their time and playing to the media gallery. He said that if summons are received by Hassan Nawaz and he signs them as well even then that would mean nothing legally. Similarly, anyone living in Pakistan will have the same stance on receiving court summons from a UK court. He said the only option is to seek extradition of Nawaz Sharif’s sons and that will never happen because the Uk doesn’t send its citizens to countries where people can be sentenced to death.

An accountability court on Monday, hearing the graft cases against the Sharif family, approved NAB plea to declare Hassan and Hussain Nawaz proclaimed offenders. The accountability court is hearing three corruption cases against the Sharif family filed by NAB in light of the Supreme Court's judgement in the Panama Papers case.