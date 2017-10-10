Thousands converge on D-Chowk seeking Fata’s merger with KP

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of people from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa converged on the D-Chowk here to protest against the federal government for delaying the implementation of Fata reforms and merger of the tribal areas with the KP.

The protesters were led by the Fata parliamentarians and leaders of different political parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Awami National Party, Pakistan People’s Party, Jamaat-e-Islami and Qaumi Watan Party. The protesters said the tribesmen would not beg but snatch their rights.

They said the people of tribal areas were facing the law and order problem, while their rehabilitation was a big problem.They said peace in Pakistan was impossible without peace in Afghanistan.The ANP activists also chanted slogans against the PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday said it stood with the people of tribal areas demanding equal rights, merger with the KP, abolition of the FCR and remote control from Islamabad.

Talking to newsmen at the sit-in staged by the Fata parliamentarians that was joined by leaders from other parties, PPP Parliamentarians Secretary General Senator Farhatullah Babar nailed the two political parties for a somersault on their world view in opposing equal rights to the tribal people on one pretext or the other.

“A religio-political party which has been advocating bringing the Muslims of the world together is now suddenly opposing the coming together of Fata and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the same country while a nationalist political party advocating unity among the Pakhtuns of Balochistan, KP, Fata and Afghanistan is now in the forefront denying unity of the Pakhtun tribesmen with the Pakhtuns of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.

He said the Fata reforms were opposed by vested interests in the past also when it was decided to allow general voting and extend the political parties order on the ground that the people were not yet ready for change. “The critics were proved wrong then, they will be proved wrong again”.

Senator Babar said keeping in view the administrative, social, cultural, linguistic, political and geographical conditions, merger with the province was the most logical. “The merger will fundamentally alter the political discourse in tribal areas and that’s why the vested interest opposed it,” he added.

He also opposed the creation of the post of chief operating officer as overall in-charge of administration and development of Fata and called for strengthening the FATA Secretariat instead.

He said the cabinet had decided to extend the jurisdiction of PHC to the tribal areas but all of a sudden it was reversed and it was decided to extend the jurisdiction of the Islamabad High Court to the tribal areas and asked why.

He also demanded immediate end to the existing system of levy and collection of taxes, cess, levies and rahdari by the political agents which he said was “arbitrary, illegal and a tool for corruption”.

“This illegal practice has become a lucrative business for some, as reportedly check posts are auctioned to the highest bidder,” he said.Senator Farhatullah Babar said the Fata Reforms Committee had also recognised that the permit and rahdari system bred corruption and enhanced commodity prices and asked for its abolition.