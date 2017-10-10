Unbundling power

With unbundling the gas sector already under discussion, a performance report for electricity distribution companies (Discos) should offer a chance to reflect on the merits and demerits of taking such a decision two decades on. The unbundling of the power sector was initiated in the late 1990s in order to make the power sector more efficient. The changes were part of the structural reforms that the then government had agreed to undertake on World Bank dictates. The logic was that, freed from the central bureaucracy, the power sector would improve on both service delivery and reducing the losses it was making. This would prepare the sector for eventual privatisation. The reality has been starkly different from the promises. The poor performance of Discos has been central to the spiral of circular debt the economy remains trapped in. According to Nepra, none of the electricity distribution companies have showed any significant improvement in their performance standards. Misreporting, failure to deliver outage schedules and the inability to provide new connections have remained major problems. Neither have the Discos been able to improve their financial performance. The same situation was seen in the privatised K-Electric, which continues to cause a loss upwards of Rs50 billion to the national exchequer each year.

The most astonishing of the charges is that the companies continue to rely on false reporting. The power outage data is severely misreported. Most Discos claim outages of around 1-4 hours while Nepra has noted that the real outages were 8-10 hours in the same regions. IESCO has done the best in terms of performance while K-Electric’s performance is one of the poorest. Another alarming figure is the number of fatal accidents involving employees and the public, which stands at 172 for 2015-16. The companies have done better in meeting targets for recoveries with almost half of them being able to meet their obligations. Overall, however, it is hard to see what the clear advantages of dividing up the power sector into smaller companies have been. The fact is that the power sector remains severely plagued. A major part of it comes down to Discos not being able to do their job. There are few legitimate excuses for why the experiment with unbundling has ended up so poorly after two decades of starting it. This experience that will need to be assessed seriously before repeating it in other sectors.