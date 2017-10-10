Act now

Once known as the Paris of Sindh, Shikarpur has now lost its glory and grandeur. The deplorable condition of the city is due to the negligence of the city’s municipal committee. Recently, a raid was carried out when the department was suspected of being involved in corruption and other corrupt practices.

The entire city is covered in sewage and stagnant water, resulting in the outbreak of life-threatening diseases. The main reason for this sad state of the city is the non-payment of monthly salaries of the city’s sweepers who have now decided to go on strike until their dues are cleared. The relevant authorities must take immediate action in this regard. All salaries must be released at the earliest.

Zamir Ahmed Memon (Shikarpur)