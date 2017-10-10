Lone wolf?

A lone attacker of women in Karachi has highlighted the uselessness of security cameras installed in the city. It is said that during adverse weather or at night, these cameras cannot perform effectively. Till now, we have seen these cameras providing the media with footage, but they haven’t played a major role in the identification of a criminal. Therefore there is no justification for spending billion of rupees on import and installation of these cameras when they have failed to assist law-enforcement agencies.

These security cameras have not been able to minimise the rising number of street crimes. Now even criminals know that there footage on TV would do no harm. For the prevention of crime, the law-enforcement agencies have to take foolproof measures. Only cameras will not help catch criminals. The best example in this regard is of the unidentified man who is attacking women fearlessly in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal areas. It is hoped that the authorities will take remedial measures to catch the criminal at the earliest.

M Akram Niazi (Rawalpindi)