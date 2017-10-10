Money matters

This refers to the letter, ‘Expensive snacks’ (Oct 9), by Dr Irfan Sarwar. It is true that many hotels offer products and services at overinflated prices. This is nothing new and has been going on since ages. That the authorities haven’t taken any notice of such malpractices is an unfortunate truth. What these hotels should do is to provide a comprehensive bill in which the price of each item along with the relevant tax is mentioned separately.

Many food chains have started this practice of selling expensive products. The relevant authorities must keep a check on these outlets. The writer’s complaint is just and it is now the responsibility of the concerned department to take notice of the situation.

Muhammad Younas Qamar (Islamabad)