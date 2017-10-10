Tue October 10, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

October 10, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Money matters

Money matters

This refers to the letter, ‘Expensive snacks’ (Oct 9), by Dr Irfan Sarwar. It is true that many hotels offer products and services at overinflated prices. This is nothing new and has been going on since ages. That the authorities haven’t taken any notice of such malpractices is an unfortunate truth. What these hotels should do is to provide a comprehensive bill in which the price of each item along with the relevant tax is mentioned separately.

Many food chains have started this practice of selling expensive products. The relevant authorities must keep a check on these outlets. The writer’s complaint is just and it is now the responsibility of the concerned department to take notice of the situation.

Muhammad Younas Qamar (Islamabad)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement