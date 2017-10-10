Shelterless schools

Kashmore District is located in the northern part of Sindh. The city has a population of one million and has five government schools and at least 30 private schools. A total of 20,000 students are studying in these schools. But they don’t have any place to sit down. These wall-less and roofless schools do not provide a safe environment to students. Because of no supervision, many students get involved in bad practices.

A majority of poor students who live in remote areas travel a distance of around 10 to 15 km to reach their school. However, instead of receiving quality education, these students waste their times in mischief. There is no discipline in these schools. The education department of the province must take notice of the deplorable condition of these education institutions. The negligence of the authorities is tampering with the future of these students.

Sanaullah Kalwar (Islamabad)