Stuck in traffic

This is to highlight the misery of thousands of commuters in Islamabad. Commuters who take the route from the Islamabad Highway which is packed during rush hours remain stuck in the traffic for hours. The situation is the worst at the Gulberg bridge which connects residential area of Gulberg Islamabad with the highway.

In order to resolve the worst traffic congestion in twin cities, the government must start work on the third phase of the Expressway Corridor till Rawat – the neglected segment which is actually the most needed portion of the whole project. As an interim solution, it is suggested to restore the one km patch of the Lohe Bher Wild Life Park. This would allow residents of adjoining societies to use that road as an alternative route, thus reducing the burden of traffic till the completion of project.

M Adeel Ather (Islamabad)