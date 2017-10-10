Marriage of inconvenience indeed

The out of blue sprouting of love-affair between the PTI and MQM is surely not the case of love at first sight. They have been arch rivals throughout after all. This presumably suggests to the infliction of arranged marriage of convenience that may prove as marriage of inconvenience at the end of the day. The doubts on its longevity are real even after the probable solemnization. For, the self-righteousness of the two parties is proverbially limitless and their insatiable quest to impose it may inexorably rock the marriage like other such haste- marriages known to the people.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has described this as a dangerous nexus for the Parliament and by implications for democracy because ‘remote controlled’ arrangements are neither sustainable nor viable. It is open secret as who is holding the remote control. The statements of the PTI leadership on the political issues leave no room of doubt to pinpoint the movers and shakers. These are the offshoots of the disqualification of the former Prime Minister by the Supreme Court.

Justice not only be done but also be seen to be done. In Panama papers case, the perception that had emerged was mainly quite contrary as though justice has been done but wanting the part of ‘to be seen to be done’. For, it has been portrayed in such a light in the news and views, both at home and abroad, describing it as ‘disproportionate justice’. Asma Jehangir, ex- President of Supreme Court Bar Association, unleashed her full-throttled downside on the judgment at Islamabad Press Club by saying Supreme Court had proceeded against the politicians but never did so against the powerful invisible forces. She also questioned the merits of the judgment and its proceedings. The disqualification of the Prime Minister over the crime, “mountain of efforts for a dead mouse” has put the whole democratic edifice in peril. The crashing of the economy as a result of uncertainty and Pakistan’s standing at the global level has also suffered severe jolt. For, country’s internal strength or weaknesses have direct bearings on its foreign policy.

Ironically, the comments in the international media also criticized the judgment of the Supreme Court as the result of the civil-military worsening relations based on divergent strategic calculations. Generally, the decision should have earned the appreciations coming from all directions for upholding the rule of law regardless of the status or position of the accused. But instead it invoked a lot of criticism among the cross section of society and media including the legal fraternity clearly pointing out to the flaws in the fairness of the trial. The overall opinion reflected in the news and views was that the elected Prime Minister was disqualified because he wanted to have decisive role in the formulation and implementation of the foreign and security policies. The powerful establishment was not willing to back off and therefore struck back. Its commanding position had left ‘the politicians’ in the wilderness with their political fate hanging by thread. Not good for democracy and for the country if it was so. Pakistan today is on much weaker position than it was before the Apex Court’s decision.

Ideally, the Apex Court should have not adjudicated on the issues those were essentially political as against of legal nature.

It may be mentioned that National Accountability Bureau has been directly working under the supervision of the Supreme Court so far as the four references against the deposed Prime Minister and his family members are concerned. Besides, it may have been receiving instructions from other quarters to proceed against the politicians in manners to deny them even benefit of doubt. Resultantly, a cascade of old and forgotten cases against politicians, yes against the politicians, have suddenly been taken up afresh by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). This has given credence to the perception of political shenanigans that were underway for bringing back the balance of power heavily in favor of the state institutions. NAB has found new zeal to bring these cases in the courts to get the accused convicted for their crimes allegedly committed during once upon a time. PPP Co-Chairman was exonerated by the Accountability Court recently but the NAB sprang into action and challenged the acquittal and the Superior Court accepted it for regular hearing. Prime facie, the discriminatory overtones on the ongoing accountability frenzy are visible against the particular brand of politicians.

The reported meeting with the NAB officials instructing them to reopen the case of Hudabiya Paper Mills against the ruling family indicates that invisible quarters are determined to get them deposed in one case or another on the criminal charges. The members of the family are already facing the four references in the Accountability Court under the supervision of the Supreme Court to be decided within sixty days. Quite a number of jurists have been decrying this as unprecedented because it is allegorical to the judge, jury and executioner narrative, opinionated as contrary to imperatives of dispensation of justice. PPP holds this narrative as corner stone for the supremacy of the rule of law. The dispensation of justice demands the separation of judiciary from the prosecution. But, in the case the exemption has been granted not less than by the Apex Court itself and must be honored and respected as such. However, the questions are being asked, and the history may judge it as the revisiting of the Moulvi Tameezuddin case that paved the way of despots in the country’s politics. The aftermaths of that judgment unfolded an era of successive dictatorships in the country and their reminiscent continued to hunt and hound the country’s politics. The present apocalyptic state of affairs in the country was the manifestation of the same mindset that operated from behind and took the control-- a kind of new threat to democracy, according to Senator Farhat Ullha Babar. The nation is terrified that the Panama paper judgment’s implications may not prove a yet another fatal setback to the democratic dispensation.

Umar Cheema who broke the story of Panama Papers in his recent article has questioned the way the whole proceedings were conducted by the Apex Court, and handed out the judgment that mired in want of merit. He expressed his opprobrium over the proceedings as being devoid of fair trial.

The inclusion of the two members of the Intelligence Agencies in the Joint Investigation team (JIT) and the reported WatsApp calls to the other organizations to nominate the identified officers as the members of the ( JIT) damaged the credibility of proceedings convincing the jurists and political analysts to question the due process of law. The venue of the proceedings of the case was also under the administrative control of the Intelligence agencies and their exuberance provided enough fodder to the opinion makers that “Party is over”. The events those unfolded later proved the predictions as accurate as written in stone.

The new found efficiency of the NAB raises questions that needs to be addressed failing which the perception of political victimization will be further strengthened that may prove blessing in disguise for the targeted politicians. Well-entrenched perception is dangerous because it starts looking bigger than reality. The outsiders may find no difficulty in presuming that NAB’s strings are being pulled by the powerful establishment more powerful than the government. The powerful establishment seems calling the shots. It may be true but certainly embarrassing. The incumbent government is obviously suffering from the vulnerability syndrome and as such trying to gain as much time as possible under the circumstances. How the world may be sizing up the country and its institutions? Our head hang in shame the way the accountability is being carried out sparingly, and race for misplaced institutional supremacy.

The naivety is at its worst when state institutions are found engaged in vicious tug of war in the midst when country is embroiled in grave dangers posing existential threat. Their transgression into the domains of others way beyond the visualization of the constitution is both contemptible and condemnable when reviewed in the context of national interests. Such callousness at a time when country is fighting survival war is the reflection of the bankruptcy of their sense of proportion. The Superpower has indicted Pakistan for playing a double game with warning to jettison it or else face the consequences those may be horrendous beyond imagination. Brics Declaration, China, has urged Pakistan to take action against the proscribed organizations those are threat to the regional peace and security. Our relations with neighboring countries are on the slippery slope and precisely close to the brink of abyss. Pakistan is standing all alone in the diplomatic world with credibility at the lowest rung. In this highly inhospitable environment for the country the race for institutional misplaced supremacy is sheer unforgiveable madness. If the heads of the state institutions cannot co-exist for the good of the country then all bets are off. “Let Pakistan stew its own soap” as wished by Pakistan’s enemies. Inflated egos must not stymie the way to redemption because stakes are high indeed.

Are they incapable of seeing beyond their nose? The heart-breaking answer is in affirmative. They must understand that our enemy countries are quite contended with the events as are unfolding in the shape of instability and uncertainty. People of the country are sinking in pessimistic syndrome and fast losing hopes of better days. This is dangerous situation when nation is overtaken by hopelessness, and ill-aboding continues to stare them in their faces. State of denial, internal fighting and conflicts juxtaposed with our inability to resolve them amicably may draw the inevitable closer.

Muhammad [email protected]