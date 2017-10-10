Arrest warrants for Shahbaz Taseer issued

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of Shahbaz Taseer kidnapping case after issuing non-bailable arrest warrants for him. The court had summoned Shahbaz Taseer many times to appear before the court and record his statement but he didn’t bother to comply with the court orders.

The continuous noncompliance on the part of Shahbaz Taseer forced the judge to issue non-bailable arrest warrants for him. The court had consigned the case to record in 2014. Later, it was reopened while allowing an application filed by one of the alleged accused, Usman.

Shahbaz Taseer, son of slain governor of Punjab Salman Taseer, was recovered in March 2016, nearly five years after his abduction in 2011 from Lahore. The police had registered a case against accused persons, including Abdur Rehman, Farhad, Moazzam and Usman.