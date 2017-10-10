Dry spell continues

LAHORE: Dry weather continued to prevail in the city Monday while similar weather conditions are predicted for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly trough persisted over upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, upper Fata and Gilgit-Baltistan, they added.

No rainfall was observed at any place across the country, Met officials said. They maintained that Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Chhor, Mithi, Turbat and Lasbela where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 36°C, minimum was 22.4°C and humidity level was 34 percent.