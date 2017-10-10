Panel to resolve post-devolution higher education issues

Islamabad: The federal government wants to resolve the issue of the delayed devolution of higher education functions with provinces in the post-decentralisation regime through consensus and therefore, a committee has been formed for the purpose.

The sub-committee of the Inter-provincial Coordination Committee will have the maiden meeting on October 12 in Islamabad. The information was shared with the participants of the IPCC meeting, which was held in the committee room of the Cabinet Division here on Monday with Federal Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada in the chair. The meeting was attended by representatives of the federation and all four provinces.

Currently, both federal and provincial governments handle higher education institutions. The provincial higher education institutions operate under the regulation of the respective provincial governments, which fund their infrastructure development, while the federal government oversees their affairs through the central Higher Education Commission by releasing recurring funds for various academic programmes as the higher education was a federal subject before the 18th Constitutional Amendment. Now in the post-devolution regime, the centre and provinces are at odds over the higher education functions, especially transfer of higher education administrative set-ups and assets and provision of the federal funding on higher education and existing physical, technical and human resources of the federal HEC to the provinces.

All these matters are to be taken up by the sub-committee in its Oct 12 meeting. The Inter-provincial Coordination Committee also discussed the issue of the payment of net hydel profit arrears to KP and Punjab.

In the meeting, the federal government agreed to share the available data of gas, oil and power production with the provinces on weekly basis. The financial claims of KP and Punjab against the Federal Board of Revenue regarding the cross adjustment of sales tax also came under discussion in the meeting. The FBR member assured participants of the early resolution of the issue.