Strike by QAU students enters sixth day

Islamabad: The academic activities at the Quaid-i-Azam University remained suspended for the sixth consecutive day on Monday due to the strike of a group of students against the expulsion of colleagues over the recent violence, poor facilities, higher fee, and shortage of hostels.

The protesters blocked the main university road and didn't allow buses to ply on the campus. Also, they didn't let teachers take classes. Of late, the administration expelled, rusticated and fined several students over an armed clash on campus in May, which led to the injury of many.

The strikers claimed they had been protesting the shortage of rooms in hostels, the recent fee increase and poor facilities on campus. However, the QAU administration claimed the real reason for the protest was the strikers' demand to reverse the expulsion of their colleagues.

It claimed it had informed protesters that the administration did not have authority to reverse the punishments but would place their appeal in the next meeting of the syndicate, the university's highest decision-making body, which was likely to happen early next month.

However, the protesters refused the offer and kept demanding the immediate restoration of their expelled colleagues. The administration said it would do every possible to ensure best possible facilities in hostels and on campus, and buses. It added that the city administration had been helping it resolve the issue.

However, the strikers claimed that the VC had the authority to restore their expelled colleagues and that had happened in the past. They said they won't allow the university to function properly until the administration met their demands.