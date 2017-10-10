Court commutes death sentences of 11 Indian Muslims

AHMEDABAD, India: An Indian court on Monday commuted the death sentences of 11 men convicted of causing a 2002 train fire that sparked anti-Muslim riots in which more than 1,000 people were killed.

The 11 men, all Muslims, will instead face life in jail for causing the fire that killed 59 Hindu passengers and set off some of the worst religious violence to hit India since independence. They were among 31 men convicted in 2011 who lodged an appeal at the High Court in the western state of Gujarat, where the fire and subsequent violence occurred.

"The court has commuted the death sentences for 11 convicted to life imprisonment," public prosecutor Eknath Ahuja told AFP after the appeal hearing. The court upheld life imprisonment for 20 others convicted in the case, he said.

Yusuf Hoka, a relative of one of the convicts who had their sentence commuted, expressed relief following the court order. "But we will have to see the order for details," Hoka said. "Most of the death convicts have already spent over 15 years in jail."