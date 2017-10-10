Ankara urges US to reverse ‘visa halt’

ANKARA: Turkey on Monday urged the United States to reverse a decision to halt the issuing of all regular visas at American consulates in the country, as prosecutors summoned another Istanbul mission staffer in an escalating crisis.

The row, which analysts have described as the worst dispute between the Nato allies in half a century, erupted when Turkey jailed a Turkish employee working at the American consulate in Istanbul.

Ankara hit back at the US move to suspend the issuing of non-immigrant visas with a tit-for-tat response, even sarcastically imitating the language used in the US announcement in its own statement.