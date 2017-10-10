Srebrenica commander acquitted of war crimes

SARAJEVO: A Sarajevo court on Monday acquitted Naser Oric, a commander revered by many as the defender of Muslims during Bosnia’s 1990s conflict but viewed as a butcher by Serbs, of war crimes charges.

The ruling sparked outrage from Serbian leaders and victims’ groups while it was hailed by Bosnian Muslims in the country deeply divided along ethnic lines since its 1992-1995 war.

Oric, 50, was a bodyguard to former Yugoslav president Slobodan Milosevic and is one of only a few Bosnian Muslim commanders to have faced trial for alleged atrocities committed against Serbs.

He was acquitted of killing three ethnic Serb prisoners in 1992. Another Bosnian army soldier, Sabahudin Muhic, was also found not guilty. The testimony of a protected witness, key for the indictment, lacked credibility and was contradictory, the judge ruled.

"The testimony of witness O-1 ... cannot serve as a credible basis to conclude that Naser Oric committed this murder," judge Saban Maksumic said. Oric defended the eastern town of Srebrenica, where 8,000 Muslim men and boys were eventually massacred by Serb forces, the worst atrocity in Europe since World War II.

But in 2006, Oric was sentenced by a UN war crimes tribunal to two years in prison for not doing enough to protect Srebrenica’s Serb population during Bosnia’s 1992-1995 war. He was acquitted on appeal in 2008, a ruling that angered Serbs, who accused The Hague-based court of "partiality".

Monday’s ruling again exposed grievances. The verdict "is proof that in Bosnia there is no punishment for criminals (committing crimes) against Serbs," Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik said.

"A Muslim judge tries a Muslim," he said, suggesting that the ruling would pave the way for a referendum on ethnic Serbs’ participation in Bosnia’s judicial bodies.

In the past Dodik was repeatedly threatened with an independence referendum for his entity of Republika Srpska, which along with the Muslim-Croat Federation makes up post-war Bosnia. In Belgrade, Serbian Defence Minister Vulin slammed Oric’s acquittal.

"The court which could free a proven criminal, a butcher, Naser Oric, is a court which jeopardises peace, security, trust, reconciliation in the whole Balkans," Vulin said in a statement.