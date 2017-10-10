Moiz wins Signature 3rd Ranking Scrabble title

KARACHI: Former world youth champion Moiz Baiq won seven out of nine matches with a spread of 398 to win the title after beating Waseem Khatri in his final match in the Premier category in Signature 3rd Ranking Scrabble Tournament here at the Beach Luxury Hotel.

A total of 86 players participated in the tournament and fought for top honors in five categories.

Waseem Khatri was the runner-up with six wins and a spread of 251. Young Hassan Hadi Khan took the third position with six wins and a spread of 159.

Other results:

Master: Hassan Ali (Six wins, spread 356), Mirza Taha (Six wins, spread 251), Ahmed Salik (Five wins, spread 231).

Advanced: Basil Khan (Eight wins, spread 642), Duha Saleem (Seven wins, spread +573), Umar Naeem (Seven wins, spread 570).

Recreational: Simal Linjara (six wins, spread 384), Salha Khatri (five wins, spread 545), Fatima Siddique (five wins, spread 440).

Novice: Eeman Tariq (Seven wins, spread 711), Momina Riaz (six wins, spread 381), Afham Imtiaz (five wins, spread 735).